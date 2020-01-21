Whitaker showjumper set to make his debut as jump jockey *H&H Plus*

Showjumper Joe Whitaker has been a familiar face on the international circuit since his days on ponies. However, at the age of 32, he has decided to fulfill a childhood dream to become a National Hunt jockey and is set to make his racecourse debut at Newcastle on Tuesday 28 January.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do but never had the chance because I’ve been so wrapped up in the showjumping,” Joe told H&H. “I thought if I don’t do it now, I wouldn’t do it all — there’s no time like the present is there?”

You may also be interested in…