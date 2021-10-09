Show team match children’s riding pony result achieved 14 years ago with contender from the same stud





Exactly 14 years after her daughter netted the children’s riding pony of the year spoils at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) on a 148cm show pony, producer Gill Thompson watched her client achieve the same class victory and section accolade on a pony from the same stud.

This year, it was the turn of Kirsty Harrington’s immaculate eight-year-old part-bred Arab Roseberry Final Edition (Eddie) and 13-year-old Ellie Mae Harrington to have their moment in the spotlight in both the 148cm class and overall championship held in the evening performance.

The beautiful bay ate up the ground in front of him with his floating paces, all whilst retaining exemplary manners and class.

In 2007, Gill’s daughter, Charlotte, was in the saddle of the then five-year-old Roseberry Highland Fling to go through the card and take the same title. The stud responsible for this impressive result is the Roseberry stud, owned by Susie Hinchliffe and her daughter Tammy Heathcote.

Eddie — who is by Rotherwood Pepping Tom — is out of the mare Litonhills Country Class, who was also the dam of Charlotte’s 2008 HOYS show hunter pony winner ​​Roseberry Serendipity.

“We bought Eddie in May for next year so he’s enormously exceeded our expectations,” said Gill. “He’s a gorgeous animal and he’s a real people pony. For a 148cm, he’s of superb quality and he’s got perfect limbs.”

“The connections between all the ponies is lovely, too.”

Lisha Leeman’s home-bred Kellythorpes Tiny Dancer secured reserve for her jockey Cate Kerr and producing team Craig Elenor and Sara Parrott. The 128cm Chestnut mare, by Kilvington Scoundrel out of Thistledown Geisha, gave Lisha’s Kellythorpes stud their first HOYS victory with a home-bred.

