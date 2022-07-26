Young Shire transforms from field companion to brave police horse in five weeks





A four-year-old Shire who was a field companion five weeks ago is impressing officers with his bravery in his new police career.

Soloman joined South Yorkshire Police’s mounted unit at Ring Farm in Cudworth following an appeal from the force to find a new police horse earlier this year.

“A local woman got in touch to say she thought her horse had potential,” said a South Yorkshire Police spokesman, who added that all horses that join the unit must pass a four-week trial to ensure they have the correct temperament and potential to be a police horse.

Soloman has since received his police horse name, Wortley, but is known as Sully around the farm. He stands at 17.2hh but is expected to grow and could become the force’s biggest horse, if he overtakes 18hh Hoyland.

“Our horses don’t sit an interview or a test like we do, but they have to show us that they are brave, inquisitive, laid back and not fazed by what can usually be a scary experience for a horse,” said PC Sally Bellamy, who has been training Sully.

“At only four years old he has maturity beyond his years, in the past five weeks he has showed us how ‘bombproof’ he is. He has been around all types of traffic and machinery, which is a large part of what we do and our horses must remain sensible.

“He’s been on patrol in all of our city and town centres, taking in all the sights and sounds, and fuss from shoppers. He’s a cheeky and playful boy who shows an interest in everything. He’s affectionate and already has a piece of my heart.”

The spokesman added that the force’s mounted officers sometimes have to make arrests when on patrol – during which a second officer will hold the horses while a stop and search or arrest takes place – and Sully’s first arrest involved a person suspected of shoplifting.

“A man suspected of shoplifting was fleeing the shops while we were on patrol. I immediately asked Wortley to trot and chase after the man, requesting him to stop. Wortley didn’t hesitate, left the other horses and did everything I asked of him,” said PC Bellamy.

“After arresting the man and returning to the horsebox after our patrol, I sat watching Wortley eat his hay and thought, ‘I can’t believe that five weeks ago you were in a field as a companion and now you’re a police horse already showing you have a great career ahead of you’.”

PC Bellamy said “as well as making an impression” among officers and staff, Sully has also made “quite the impact” in the field, and has formed friendships with police horses Brinsworth, Foggy and Bawtry.

“I’m excited to see him learn and develop in his new job,” she said.

Sully’s former owner Becky said she was pleased he had found his home with the police.

“I am so proud to see him on patrol, looking after the communities of South Yorkshire, and after visiting him earlier this week can see how happy and well cared for he is,” she said.

“He’s a sweet boy, who I know will be a great police horse.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.