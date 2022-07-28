



A home-bred Exmoor mare pushed her name further into the history books as she was called forward to win the RIHS BSPS Heritage M&M mini supreme at the 2022 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

Sandy Wooderson and her daughter Madeline Haynes’ eight-year-old Badleybridge Ab Fab headed an ultra-competitive lead rein class with Jennifer Frost, also eight, and handled by her co-producer Christina Gillett.

“Molly” was the first Exmoor to be bred at Sandy and Madeline’s Badleybridge Stud. She broke breed records by becoming the first Exmoor to qualify for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) on the lead rein.

Molly is by the stud’s foundation stallion Elsinore Alan Partridge out of Bluebarn Primrose.

“This means so much to us as breeders,” said Sandy. “But no matter where Molly comes on a show day, we’ll always love her. She always does her best and this is just the icing on the cake.”

“She’s super special to us in many, many ways,” said Madeleine. “Mum lost her husband in the same year Molly was born. Whatmore, the mare was late and Molly was born on his birthday. She’ll never leave the stud.”

Alan Partridge was an “accidental” buy:

“I saw a photo of him as a yearling online and fell in love with him,” said Sandy, of the stallion who has been prolific both under saddle and in-hand.

Jennifer, who is in her last year of lead rein classes, has ridden Molly for the duration of her career. Molly joined Christina and Kevin Cousins four years ago. She was third in the M&M lead rein final at the RIHS last year.

“She’s my best mate,” said Christina. “I have a cup of tea with her every morning on the yard. She’s quality but she likes the job; she sits up and pings along.”

This is the third time Team Gillett/Cousins have won the RIHS BSPS Heritage M&M mini supreme honour.

“The last time we won this championship was in 2019, but Kevin was leading so it’s nice to win it myself,” said Christina. “Sandy has always stuck by my bond with Molly.”

Craig Elenor led Finlay Clay and Dartmoor Springwater Tactician to second in the lead rein class and section reserve.

