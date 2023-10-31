Schoolchildren beating adults in sport, and other things the horse world is talking about





13-year-old rider beats 105 combinations

Tichy Sanders, 13, and Camilla Albery’s Sparhanger Velvet saw off 105 other combinations to top the BE90 three-day event at Bicton Arena (18-22 October), securing their place at the 2024 Voltaire Design Grassroots Championships. Tichy is at the end of her second full season of affiliated eventing, having also competed a handful of times at BE80(T) in 2021. “It’s quite surreal really!” Tichy told H&H. “If anyone had said I’d qualify for Badminton, I would definitely not have believed them.”

Read full story

“This is my passion,” says 17-year-old

A teenager put his half-term holiday to good use when riding his first winner over hurdles. Josh Williamson, 17, rode the Edward O’Grady-trained home-bred Housemartin to victory at Clonmel Racecourse in Co. Tipperary, Ireland, in the Kilclooney Woods (QR) handicap hurdle on Thursday 26 October.

Josh, who was part of the gold medal-winning Irish pony team at the European championships in 2022, was following in the footsteps of his famous father, the legendary Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey Norman Williamson, by riding his first winner at the same track.

Although he has two more years at school, Josh rides out for Gordon Elliott whenever he can and he credits his school for allowing him time away from the classroom when required: “They have been very good to me – there’s an understanding that this is my passion,” he told H&H.

Read full story

A rare chance to join the Horse & Hound team

Are you a talented and enthusiastic designer with experience in magazine publishing, who knows a fetlock from a forelock, and can select pictures that will delight the educated Horse & Hound audience? We are looking for an experienced designer with equestrian knowledge, who is able to work under pressure and to tight weekly deadlines, to cover a maternity leave position in our friendly art and pictures team here at Horse & Hound. You will be working closely with Horse & Hound’s art editor and there may be opportunities to assist on photo shoots.

Find out more about the role

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.