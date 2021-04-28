Young British eventer in hospital after rotational fall





British rider Sam Ecroyd is in hospital with multiple injuries following a rotational fall.

Sam, 21, was riding the nine-year-old gelding Langford Take The Biscuit in an open novice section at Kelsall Hill on Sunday (25 April) when they fell on the cross-country.

He was airlifted to Aintree University Hospital with multiple fractures to his face and skull, and bleeding on the brain.

Sam, who has competed up to CCI5* and has won multiple international fixtures as well as medals at youth Europeans, thanked everyone for their support.

“Just now is the first time I have managed to sum up any strength to put anything on to paper,” he said on Tuesday (28 April) evening.

“I firstly would like to thank all the medical staff at Kelsall Hill and at Walton Hospital for their help, without whom I would not be alive.

“Next I would like to thank my beautiful girlfriend Emily King, who has been with me every step so far, also a huge thanks to my loving family, who have left me with a want for nothing.

“Lastly I want to thank all of you guys, the volume of messages I have received has been truly overwhelming and has brought me to tears. I am afraid I don’t have the physical strength to respond as I can only open my eyes for a few mins at a time. However I am improving all the time.

“I have received multiple fractures to my eye sockets, cheekbones, nose and jaw. I also have fractured my skull and had some bleeding on my brain. I will be receiving surgery on Thursday and that will hopefully spring me back into action.

“I have witnessed truly mind-bending pain and discomfort in a truly humbling life event. Every message I have received has eased some of that pain. I love you all and thank you again.”

An update from Emily on Monday (26 April), said Sam was “conscious and communicating well”.

“He is currently in the critical care unit in the Walton Centre being monitored by the top neurological specialists, so he is in the best hands possible,” she said.

“He was pretty chipper and very much with it when I visited him today… and apologises for scaring everyone!

“Many thanks to everyone for their good wishes and offers of help — he can’t reply to you all personally — but really appreciates all your concern.

“He would like to thank all the amazing medical team and officials at Kelsall, the ambulance and air ambulance staff and all here at Aintree and Walton, without whom he would not be feeling so upbeat.”

