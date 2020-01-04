Appeal to decide Russia’s place at Tokyo 2020 after doping scandal *H&H Plus*

Russia is to take an appeal over its ban from Tokyo 2020 and other major championships to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA) announced the unanimous decision by its executive committee to ban Russia for four years from major games or hosting large international competitions following the major doping scandal. This includes Olympics, Paralympics, Youth Olympics, World Championships and “any other event organised by a major event organisation”.

