



Ruby Hughes has withdrawn from British team selection for the 2025 junior European Championships. She was short-listed with Claire Wyatt’s exciting eight-year-old stallion, Fire Kracka (Fidertanz x Diamond Hit).

The 17-year-old has been a regular on British dressage teams at the past four European Championships. She rode Hilkens Showgirl at pony level in 2021 and 2022, and helped Britain to junior team bronze in 2023 with Classic Goldstrike. She returned to the team last year with Carl Hester’s Brioso.

Fire Kracka was bred in Germany by Philipp von Thaden and arrived in the UK in 2019. He was produced by Henry Boswell and Virginie de Senneville before Ruby took over the ride in September 2023.

The pair had a strong start to the season, placing third in the advanced medium gold at the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships. They made their international debut at Aachen Festival 4 Dressage in April, scoring over 69% in the team and individual tests, and 74.65% in the freestyle.

A win followed in the team test at Addington CDI (70.96%), but their next outing at Wellington CDI ended with a retirement from the team test.

Ruby Hughes: “A shock to all of us”

“I’m absolutely devastated to say that I’ve had to withdraw from the 2025 European team selection after Fire Kracka picked up a suspensory injury at the selection trials at Wellington CDI,” Ruby said.

“He warmed up incredibly and felt amazing, truly highlighting his talent for the future. Then, upon entering the arena, he suddenly became very lame – it was such a shock to all of us… it was so unexpected.

“Kracka is honestly the most special stallion with the heart of a lion, and I love him more than words can say. He’s been my partner, my teammate, my best friend, and we’ve had the most incredible journey so far.

“He’ll now be getting all the time, care and love he needs to recover properly – we’re totally focused on getting him back to full strength,” she added. “He deserves the absolute best.”

This year’s European Championships for children, juniors and ponies take place in Le Mans, France, from 28 July to 3 August.

