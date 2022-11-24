Rising star apologises ‘unreservedly’ after positive cocaine test





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Former champion apprentice Marco Ghiani has apologised “unreservedly” for taking cocaine, as he faces six months on the sidelines.

The Royal Ascot-winning jockey tested positive for a metabolite of the Class A drug at Newcastle in August in a sample taken after he had already ridden three horses at the meeting.

The 23-year-old admitted taking cocaine on two occasions – once on holiday in Italy in July and again in the UK on or about 23 August, two days before his positive test at the Newcastle all-weather fixture.

The panel heard that Mr Ghiani, who was crowned champion apprentice in 2021, recognised that was a “very grave error of judgement on his part” and that he has “reflected considerably since on how he got into that position”.

“Mr Ghiani succumbed to a temptation at a time when he felt vulnerable professionally,” said Rory Mac Neice, representing the jockey at the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) disciplinary hearing this morning (24 November).

“He puts a great deal of pressure on himself to succeed for those who engage him to ride their horses.”

He added: “He has a character tendency to move on from success almost instantly, while allowing perceived failures to stay with him for a considerable length of time.”

Mr Mac Neice said a consequence of being caught, and being caught so quickly, is that Mr Ghiani has been able to receive “considerable help” through the Professional Jockeys Association.

He clarified that this help is not for a dependency on drugs, which Mr Ghiani does not have, but help and support with dealing with the pressures of his profession.

“Being caught so quickly is indicative of the success of the anti-doping regime the BHA has in place,” he added.

The BHA disciplinary panel withdrew Mr Ghiani’s licence for six months from 5 September, the day he was initially stood down.

“Mr Ghiani accepts the breach. He made a full and frank admission, and fully accepts he will serve a penalty at the top of the range of six months,” said Mr Mac Neice, adding that his client “doesn’t ask or seek a discount” for his admissions.

“Mr Ghiani is hugely embarrassed by these events. He apologises unreservedly not just to you and the BHA, but to all those who have and continue to support him.”

Mr Mac Neice said Mr Ghiani “most of all apologises to his fellow jockeys”.

“He feels they would be entirely justified in feeling he had let them down by his use of cocaine,” he said, adding that the jockey will “work hard to regain their trust” and “redeem himself” in the eyes of his colleagues and the racing community.

“He hopes he will be given a chance to make amends for that error of judgement.”

Tomás Nolan, representing the BHA, explained that positive tests related to cocaine sit at the top of the range of applicable penalties, even for a first offence. This is in recognition that it is an illegal drug and the serious reputational harm it brings upon the sport, as well as welfare considerations for the jockey, horses and other riders.

Mr Nolan noted Mr Ghiani’s honesty and admissions, adding that “honesty is expected in BHA investigations and required by the rules”.

Delivering the six-month ban, panel chairman His Honour Philip Curl said: “The panel would wish to emphasise the seriousness of this offence lies in placing in potential jeopardy the health and safety of all the jockeys and horses in races you participated, so soon after taking cocaine.

“We trust when we serve this withdrawal of your licence that you will return to racing, never offend in this way again and have a successful career.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.