Rider’s terror as jack-knifed trailer overturns with horse inside

A rider has praised the emergency services after a terrifying towing accident left her horse trapped in a trailer on its side.

Meg Lewis from Shropshire was travelling her 13-year-old Irish sports horse Rex to a fun ride on Sunday (26 May) when her trailer jack-knifed on the A5.

Meg told H&H: “All of a sudden the trailer started to snake and I tried to get out of it. I think Rex must have lost his balance which made it snake more – it went totally out of control. I knew it was happening, I could see the trailer going behind me and there was nothing I could do.

“We did a complete U-turn in the middle of the road into a hedge, and my Land Rover and trailer ended up on their sides.”

No other vehicles were involved but drivers who had been behind Meg stopped to help.

“It was horrendous but I was so lucky I hadn’t banged my head or anything. I tried to climb out of my door, which was now above me, but I couldn’t get out. Someone eventually managed to open the door from the outside and I climbed out,” said Meg.

“Everyone was so helpful; a paramedic was behind me and another lady, who was into horses, stopped. I went straight to Rex and he was just standing in the trailer, on its side. He wasn’t panicking, he was just patiently waiting to get out.”

Meg’s friend Liz Corbett, who had been travelling in a vehicle in front, phoned Stretton Hills Equine Vets who attended and sedated Rex.

“The emergency services were amazing and so quick to respond. I had to go in an ambulance to be checked over while four fire engines arrived and were able to open the back ramp and walk Rex out. I walked out without a scratch, I’ve got a few bruises but nothing bad – I was mostly worried about Rex. I was so relieved to see him standing without any injuries,” said Meg.

“My brother came and took Rex home and once the sedation wore off he went in the field and was grazing happily. He looked a little stiff the next day but I’ve given him some time off and have the physio coming next week.”

Meg hopes to get back on the road soon but said she is worried about towing again.

“I think the sooner I get out and tow, the better it will be. I don’t want to dwell on it for too long before I go out and do it again. I’ll start off with a short journey first and see how it goes, you have to carry on and move on,” said Meg.

“I’m hoping to buy a new trailer and we’ll see how Rex is about loading, but we’ll take things slow. He’s a very chilled horse and you can usually do anything with him – he’s amazing. I’m aiming for some hunter trials at the end of next month and we are hoping to do some eventing towards the end of the summer.”

