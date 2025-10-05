



An amateur rider lost out on a Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) ticket when her strapless hat fell off, resulting in disqualification – in the third incident of its type within weeks.

Hannah Parr was devastated to realise she would have to forfeit her qualification, at The Showing Register (TSR) summer amateur-only fixture (6–7 September).

Hannah, who was competing her own Kilnamona Puccini in the small hunter qualifier, was pulled top and stayed there.

“I’ve been in the ring when one of my ponies has qualified, but I’ve never ridden one to qualify myself,” Hannah told H&H. “So I’m gutted. I can’t quite believe it.”

On being called forward as the winner, Hannah leaned forward and hugged her horse. As she did, she believes, her shoulders and jacket pushed her hair-bun upwards, which dislodged her Patey, traditionally worn in horse showing classes. The hat fell to the ground, which meant disqualification.

“The stewards told me and the commentator announced it. The judges never said a word. And from then on, it’s a blur of tears,” said Hannah.

Grandstand Media rules state: “A rider whose hat comes off will be disqualified,” but the issue has caused debate. Some are asking how this is different to gentlemen riders’ tipping their hats during prize-giving or on a lap of honour.

At the same show, Paula Robinson lost her last chance of a HOYS ticket with Bobby Brown, after her top hat fell off in the line-up.

“He’d given me a lovely ride and he’s my pride and joy, so I reached forward to give him a Polo,” Paula told H&H. “As I did, he turned, knocked the hat and dislodged it. I called the steward, as I would have done if it was my stick, and he told me about the rule.

“I find it a difficult one to understand. Had I been a man, I could have completed part of my show or lap of honour without my hat. It would also have been fine had it fallen and I caught it while competing.

“I was safe, my horse was standing still and the hat falling posed no danger to others. If I’d been cantering around, it would have been much more dangerous.”

Paula added that her hat fits, but if nudged, it will come off, as it would if she fell.

“That’s why I cannot understand the ruling,” she said.

At Stoneleigh Horse Show in July, Kym Dunston and lightweight cob Ballyfarnon Henry lost their HOYS ticket when she leant forward to hug her horse and her hat was dislodged. They tried again and did qualify at The TSR September show.

A spokesperson for Grandstand Media said: “Grandstand Media decided it was the decision of competitors over 18 to retain personal choice regarding headwear. However, we maintain that they should meet current safety standards and be correctly fitted for the safety of the riders.

“If a hat is falling off, we question whether it is suitable for its intended purpose. While we appreciate the argument that riders in a lap of honour will tip their hat as a mark of respect, this is a controlled action, unlike when a hat unintentionally falls off.”

Considering circumstances

Hannah argued that circumstances should be considered.

“My Patey was made for me and fitted correctly. Had I not leant forward and my bun pushed it, it would not have fallen off,” she said. “My horse was standing absolutely still and didn’t flinch when it fell. I don’t think he even noticed.”

Hannah said the support she has received from the showing community and fellow competitors had been “second to none”, but some social media commentary has been hurtful.

“Someone said I ‘should have saved the celebration until I was out of the ring’ and, of course, looking back that’s easy to say. But in that moment, when you’ve realised your dream, it’s not that simple,” she said.

Professional Robert Walker agrees. He told H&H: “It does worry me that these hats have been dislodged so easily, but I think that it should be at judges’ discretion to decide whether a competitor should have it handed back and allowed to continue. In [Hannah’s] circumstances, the class had been judged and they were the winners, so there was nothing much left of the class.”

The showing community has seen judges’ discretion exercised elsewhere this season. One rider was handed back their bowler hat after it was lost at a gallop at Dublin, and another when her strapless hat fell to the ground as she hugged the horse at the British Show Horse Association championships.

