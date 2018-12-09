Rider’s family aim to raise £5,000 for brain tumour research

The family of a rider who died from a brain tumour are aiming to raise £5,000 towards improving treatment options and helping find a cure for the illness.

Adam Forster died aged 42 in 2014 after he was diagnosed with an aggressive tumour, known as a glioblastoma multiforme.

It was inoperable and despite going through radiotherapy and chemotherapy, he died less than a year after his diagnosis.

His family want to raise awareness of brain tumours.

“Losing Adam devastated our family and all we could do was channel our grief into fundraising,” said his sister, Kerry.

“Nothing will ever make up for our loss but putting our energy into funding the fight against brain tumours gives us hope.

“By sharing Adam’s story and raising awareness, we want to show people that some good can come from the pain. Only research can bring us closer to that light at the end of the tunnel.”

Mr Forster farmed at Shotley Bridge and hunted with the Braes of Derwent, Tynedale and the Haydon.

His hunter, a part-bred Clydesdale called Tilly, retired after his death to live with Kerry.

Statistics from the Brain Tumour Research charity show that brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.

The family are hosting a Christmas quiz night at Ebchester Village Hall on 7 December. The fifth annual Santa Bike Run, where his father, Terry, rides his Harley Davidson at the head of a group of bikers dressed as Father Christmas, will take place on 15 December.

Matthew Price, community fundraising manager at Brain Tumour Research, added that only one percent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to the devastating disease.

“The ongoing support of Adam’s family is invaluable to us and we’re delighted that they are encouraging others to follow in their footsteps this Christmas,” said Mr Price.

“Christmas is a time for family and celebration but many families are suffering this Christmas as they mourn a loved one or face a bleak future. Please help us to give hope to these patients and families. Together we will find a cure.”

To donate, visit: https://www.braintumourresearch.org/our-christmas-wish/adam

