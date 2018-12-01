8 equestrian charity calendars for 2019

Keep track of all your horsey appointments — and support a good cause — with one of these charity calendars for 2019.
1. World Horse Welfare
Featuring a striking selection of World Horse Welfare horses and ponies, this calendar is professionally printed in full colour with a wire bound top to hang on your wall.
Price: £4.95
Telephone: 01953 498682
Visit: shop.worldhorsewelfare.org
2. The Injured Jockeys Fund
This calendar features 12 of the greatest living National Hunt and Flat jockeys, who have chosen their most memorable race or horse and explain in their own words why it means so much to them.
Price: £12
Telephone: 08080 453453
Visit: shop.ijf.org.uk
3. Redwings Horse Sanctuary
Traditional calendar featuring images of the charity’s horses and donkeys from across the sanctuary.
Price: £6
Telephone: 01508 481000
Visit: redwings.org.uk
4. The Horse Trust
Featuring residents such as retired police horses Caesar, Rivington, Huntsman, Hadrian and military horse Captain Greatgun, and some of the other popular rescue residents and rural Shire horses.
Price: £8.99
Telephone: 01494 488464
Visit: helping-the-trust.horsetrust.org.uk
5. Countryside Alliance
This 2019 calendar features 12 evocative scenes capturing rural life. The rear of the calendar has a handy list of forthcoming events and festivals along with a useful table with the seasons for game and wildfowl.
Price: £9.99
Telephone: 0370 2709011
Visit: shop.countryside-alliance.org
6. The Moorland Mousie Trust
An A4 landscape month-to-view calendar which opens to A3 and features Exmoor ponies in the care of the Moorland Mousie Trust charity.
Price: £6
Telephone: 01398 323093
Visit: moorlandmousietrust.org.uk
7. The Equine Grass Sickness Fund
Larger than their usual calendar, it features images by artist Madeleine Juniper with a different equine image on every page.
Price: £9
Telephone: 0131 445 6257
Visit: grasssickness.org.uk
8. Bransby Horses
Back by popular demand, this exclusive postcard calendar features residents at Bransby.
Price: £5.95
Telephone: 01427 788464
Visit: bransbyhorses.co.uk
