8 equestrian charity calendars for 2019

Keep track of all your horsey appointments — and support a good cause — with one of these charity calendars for 2019.

1. World Horse Welfare

Featuring a striking selection of World Horse Welfare horses and ponies, this calendar is professionally printed in full colour with a wire bound top to hang on your wall.

Price: £4.95

Telephone: 01953 498682

Visit: shop.worldhorsewelfare.org

2. The Injured Jockeys Fund

This calendar features 12 of the greatest living National Hunt and Flat jockeys, who have chosen their most memorable race or horse and explain in their own words why it means so much to them.

Price: £12

Telephone: 08080 453453

Visit: shop.ijf.org.uk

3. Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Traditional calendar featuring images of the charity’s horses and donkeys from across the sanctuary.

Price: £6

Telephone: 01508 481000

Visit: redwings.org.uk

4. The Horse Trust

Featuring residents such as retired police horses Caesar, Rivington, Huntsman, Hadrian and military horse Captain Greatgun, and some of the other popular rescue residents and rural Shire horses.

Price: £8.99

Telephone: 01494 488464

Visit: helping-the-trust.horsetrust.org.uk

5. Countryside Alliance

This 2019 calendar features 12 evocative scenes capturing rural life. The rear of the calendar has a handy list of forthcoming events and festivals along with a useful table with the seasons for game and wildfowl.

Price: £9.99

Telephone: 0370 2709011

Visit: shop.countryside-alliance.org

6. The Moorland Mousie Trust

An A4 landscape month-to-view calendar which opens to A3 and features Exmoor ponies in the care of the Moorland Mousie Trust charity.

Price: £6

Telephone: 01398 323093

Visit: moorlandmousietrust.org.uk

7. The Equine Grass Sickness Fund

Larger than their usual calendar, it features images by artist Madeleine Juniper with a different equine image on every page.

Price: £9

Telephone: 0131 445 6257

Visit: grasssickness.org.uk

8. Bransby Horses

Back by popular demand, this exclusive postcard calendar features residents at Bransby.

Price: £5.95

Telephone: 01427 788464

Visit: bransbyhorses.co.uk

