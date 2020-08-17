Rider who lost her father to cancer to ride 200 miles for the hospice that cared for him

An equestrian is aiming to ride 200 miles on her former show horse to raise money for the hospice that cared for her late father.

Georgie Veale, 22, accompanied by her mother Sarah, is raising funds for Ipswich-based St Elizabeth Hospice, which cared for her father Jonnie Veale before he died from cancer in 2010. On 5 September Georgie and her 19-year-old mare Plum will start the challenge from her home in Eyke, Suffolk, and ride along the East Anglian coast during the course of a week. Sarah will ride retired police horse gelding Peter, who has been loaned from sponsors Happy Horse Saddlery and Ryder-Davies & Partners.

“I wanted to do a memorable fundraising event to raise as much money as possible for St Elizabeth Hospice 10 years since they took incredible care of my father,” said Georgie.

“Their care and generosity allows families to be there with their loved ones during their final days. Without them my father wouldn’t have been in a relaxed environment surrounded by friends and family, which we are extremely grateful for.”

Plum and Peter’s fitness regimes are in “full force” as Georgie and her mother prepare to ride 20 miles per day. They will be joined by friends and family en route to their final destination at Holkham, Norfolk, on 11 September.

“My inspiration for this trip was to take part in something I love for the charity,” said Georgie. “My father was always supportive of my riding, and my grandmother Angela Veale took part in a sponsored ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats in 1948.

“I am really excited to get started and to witness the east coast’s gorgeous scenery as we ride on the beach, swim in the sea, and just appreciate how lucky we are to live here.”

Celia Joseph, St Elizabeth Hospice area fundraising development manager, said the charity is extremely grateful for this “tremendous support”.

Article continued below…

“As an independent charity we rely on the generosity of community support for our fundraising to ensure we can provide our much needed service and care provision to patients and their families,” she said.

“We want to say a big thank you and good luck to Georgie and Plum as they take on their challenge and we encourage everyone to get behind them.”

Donations can be made at Georgie’s Just Giving page.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

