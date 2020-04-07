Rider suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ and horse put down following road incident

A rider is in a critical condition in hospital and a horse was put down following an incident on a road.

Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses and trying to find a vehicle they believe may have been involved, after the rider suffered life-changing injuries at Gangers Hill, Woldingham, at around 4.30pm on Saturday (4 April).

A police spokesman said officers were called to the scene following reports of an injured horse and rider. A vet also attended.

“The horse sadly had to be put down and the rider was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries,” he said.

“Enquiries are ongoing to find out more information and locate a potential vehicle.”

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said ambulance crews attended and the rider was taken to St George’s Hospital.

The police spokesman said the rider remained in a critical condition today (6 April).

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything or have any further information or dashcam footage to contact us quoting reference number PR/20075656,” he said.

