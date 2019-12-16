Rider seriously injured and horse put down after collision with car

Police are appealing for witnesses after a rider was seriously injured and a horse had to be put down following a road collision in West Yorkshire.

The rider, a woman in her sixties, was badly hurt in the collision with a silver Vauxhall Astra at Toluston Lane, Bramham, yesterday (15 December) at around 9am.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the rider was taken to Leeds General hospital by air ambulance, where she is continuing to receive treatment.

“The horse was also seriously injured and had to be put down by a vet at the scene,” he said.

“Another woman, who had been riding with her, received slight injuries after she was thrown from her horse.”

The spokesman said the driver was interviewed by “voluntary attendance” in relation to the incident.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact PC 6100 Beecham at West Yorkshire Police roads policing unit via 101 quoting reference 13190640544 or online via ww.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat,” he said.

