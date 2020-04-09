Rider dies in hospital following incident on road

A rider who was involved in an incident on the road at the weekend has died in hospital from her injuries.

The rider was taken to hospital following the incident at Gangers Hill, Woldingham, Surrey, on Saturday (4 April) at about 4.30pm. The horse was put down at the scene by a vet.

In an updated statement today (9 April) a police spokesman told H&H as the investigation is ongoing, the force cannot confirm whether or not a vehicle was involved in the incident, but said the force wants to make it clear the incident is not being treated as a collision or failure to stop.

Surrey Police and South East Cost Ambulance Service attended the scene and the rider was taken to St George’s Hospital.

“Unfortunately, she died in hospital on 6 April, as a result of the injuries she sustained,” said a police spokesman. “Our thoughts are with her friends and family at this time.

“The horse sadly had to be put down at the scene following the incident.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen what happened or who has any other information, including any dashcam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number P20075656.”

