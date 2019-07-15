Rider dies following fall at riding club one-day event

A rider has died following a fall at a one-day event at the weekend.

The female rider, who has not been named, was taking part in the Solihull Riding Club one-day event on Saturday (13 July) afternoon when she fell from her horse.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident but the rider died at the scene.

A statement for British Riding Clubs (BRC) said: “It is with the deepest regret that we announce that a rider died, following a fatal incident, whilst competing at the Solihull Riding Club one-day event today.

“The next of kin have been informed. Solihull Riding Club and BRC extend their deepest sympathy to the family of the rider at this tragic time.”

The statement said access to the grounds at Solihull Riding Club will be closed until further notice.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said staff attended Solihull Riding Club at 4.35pm on Saturday following reports a woman had fallen from her horse and was in cardiac arrest.

“Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a British Association for Immediate Care emergency doctor and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire air ambulance were sent to the scene.

“On arrival, ambulance staff found people at the scene carrying out CPR on the woman. Ambulance staff took over but sadly it was not possible to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.”

An investigation is being carried out by BRC.

