Who is responsible for horse welfare in our industry? *H&H Plus*

The role of elite riders, social media, vaccinating against equine flu and the media were among the topics covered by a varied panel at the World Horse Welfare conference on 13 November.

Showjumper Joe Stockdale, Royal Veterinary College lecturer Madeleine Campbell, BBC racing journalist Joe Wilson, New Forest commoner Lyndsey Stride and vet Julie Ross, a World Horse Welfare trustee, joined broadcaster Mike Cattermole to discuss “a responsible approach”, fitting the event’s theme: “Who is responsible?”

The first topic was on the role elite riders have in promoting appropriate training methods.

Joe Stockdale said top riders can have a huge impact as their opinion is highly valued.

