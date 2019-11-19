How changing bridle pressure can affect horses’ movement *H&H Plus*
Reducing the pressure and force exerted on horses’ heads by bridles can lead to improved gait, including increased limb flexion and movement, a study has found.
Rachel Murray of Rossdales presented the research, published in the Journal of Equine Veterinary Science, at the World Horse Welfare conference on 13 November.
She told guests while saddles are usually “carefully fitted and measured”, the bridle is “often forgotten”, despite the presence of important structures in the head.
