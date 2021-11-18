Resignations, allegations and other things the horse world is talking about

1. Four FEI officials facing allegations
The technical delegate and three members of the young horse CCI4*-S ground jury at the 2021 Blenheim Horse Trials are facing allegations of “failing to comply with duties and obligations” by the FEI. The names of four officials appeared on the FEI’s case status table for administrative disciplinary procedures on Friday (12 November).
2. British Eventing chairman’s resignation
A BE spokesman told H&H an interim chair will be announced shortly, and confirmed Ms O’Hara’s resignation is not connected to the conflict-of-interest matter mentioned in the most recent IT steering committee update. The spokesman reiterated that Ms O’Hara’s decision was due to a change in personal and professional circumstances and the continued time and commitment that the role requires.
3. New film about Frankie Dettori
This is the must see film of the season for racing fans, sports fans, and anyone moved by a good biography. With all his charisma, and the journey he has had, Dettori’s film, which received its world premier in London on 15 November, provides an real eye-opening look at the life of an incredible man.
