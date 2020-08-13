Rescued ponies had to be saved again after garden pond fall

Two ponies who had been found straying and put into a field had to be rescued again — after they fell into a garden pond.

The RSPCA was contacted after a member of the public spotted them stranded in water in a garden on Great Moor Road, Pattingham, on Sunday (9 August).

RSPCA inspector Vicki Taylor, who attended the incident, said the ponies had been found straying in Pattingham the evening before and police were made aware.

“Members of the public managed to get headcollars on the ponies and called a vet to see to the filly’s injured leg. They were moved into a secure field while enquiries were made as to where they’d come from,” she said.

“Unfortunately they managed to escape and fell into a pond nearby.”

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended and called the RSPCA. A vet was also in attendance and transport was arranged to collect the ponies.

“The fire crew managed to get the ponies out using strops. Thankfully they weren’t badly injured,” said Vicki.

“The vet checked them over and we moved them to boarding for the night. They were exhausted and relieved to be somewhere safe and comfy and were fast asleep in no time at all.”

The ponies are now being cared for by staff at the charity’s Gonsal Farm Animal Centre in Shropshire.

“If they’ve escaped from their home we’d love to hear from their owners to reunite them,” added Vicki.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said the charity received reports of more than 21,000 incidents involving horses last year.

“Since lockdown we’ve received thousands of reports about horses but fear much worse is to come if, as expected, the Covid-19 crisis spars a UK and global recession.”

Anyone who recognises the ponies should call the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.

