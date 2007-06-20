Redwings Horse Sanctuary opens its doors

Redwings Horse Sanctuary is holding its annual open weekend on 14-15 July. The weekend offers people the chance to look behind the scenes at its 350-acre headquarters at Hapton in Norwich, home to more than 300 horses, ponies, donkeys and mules.

Redwings chief executive Lynn Cutress told H&H: “The open weekends are always brilliant fun, for anyone who loves horses, animals and the countryside.”

Redwings Horse Sanctuary was established in 1984 and today works to rescue and rehabilitate equines, to provide specialist sanctuary care and to educate the public. In March this year, Redwings was providing 1,200 equines with sanctuary care and had more than 500 horses out on loan.

Redwings has four visitor centres around the UK, but only opens its headquarters to the public for two weekends a year. The headquarters is home to the Horse Hospital and Parklands re-homing centre, so visitors will have the chance to meet Redwings’ senior vet and take a tour of the facilities.

During the weekend, there will also be riding demonstrations from the resident re-homing team, horse handling demos with a handling expert and horse care talks with interactive displays for children. The open days run from 10am to 4pm and entry is free.

For more information, visit www.redwings.co.uk or (tel: 0870 040 0033).