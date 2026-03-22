‘Robust demand’ for natives – as hopes new research will strengthen future of ‘irreplaceable’ breeds





New research will “hone action that will strengthen the outlook of irreplaceable horse and pony breeds”, it is hoped, as “robust market demand” for natives is reported.

On 20 March the Rare Breed Survival Trust (RBST) presented the findings from the trust’s equine conservation project at a seminar at the Horse Trust, Buckinghamshire. The work, funded by the Horserace Betting Levy Board (HBLB), aimed to identify overarching and breed-specific issues in native breeds, analyse differing approaches to breeding and reproductive technologies and understand opportunities for extending the modern uses of natives.

Almost 400 breeders took part in a survey on breeding decisions to provide an up-to-date picture of breeder behaviour motivations and challenges in the UK’s native horse and pony sector.

Among the findings, most breeders work on a small scale, managing up to three mares per year, and motivations are “overwhelmingly conservation-focused rather than commercial”; breeders are driven by preserving bloodlines, improving genetic and performance traits and contributing to breed sustainability. Of the respondents, 76% have used or would consider using artificial insemination or sexed semen – but barriers include cost, logistics and preference for natural service among some breeders.

Looking at market trends, 44% of surveyed breeders reported “expanding demand” for natives, and this is strongest when breeds have “clear practical uses such as riding, driving and conservation grazing”, but breeders “consistently highlighted” a need for greater promotion and public visibility beyond the show ring, better stallion access and AI services and more mentoring and guidance for new breeders.

Our fantastic native breeds

RBST chief executive Christopher Price said the UK has a “fantastic array” of native breeds, each with their “own unique traits and heritage”.

“They all have so much to offer to modern riders and land managers but sadly a number of native equine breeds remain in a precarious position,” he said. “The knowledge gained through this project will help conservation bodies and breeders, working together, to target and hone action that will strengthen the outlook for all our irreplaceable horse and pony breeds.

“The findings show a committed, conservation‑minded breeder community that is optimistic about the future and indicates robust market demand. With enhanced support in areas such as AI access, stallion availability, genetics and promotion, together we can significantly strengthen the long‑term sustainability and visibility of the UK’s native horse breeds.”

The project also looked at equine welfare perception, which showed that “while commitment to good welfare is strong among owners and professionals, horses across the UK continue to face risks due to knowledge gaps, inconsistent management and economic pressures”.

“Native breeds face additional challenges requiring targeted intervention, including a decline in traditional knowledge. Improving access to reliable, practical welfare information will be essential for raising standards and supporting better outcomes across the sector,” said an RBST spokesperson.

Following this, the RBST has recommended that clear accessible welfare education is made readily available to owners, collaboration between welfare bodies, breed societies, the RBST and other equine organisations to “improve consistency” of guidance, and the trust has called for “an industry campaign to counter misinformation” online and promote evidence-based management practices.

A clearer picture

HBLB grants and communications officer Rob Bailey said: “We are pleased to support RBST’s equine conservation project, which is helping to build a clearer picture of the challenges and opportunities facing the UK’s native horse and pony breeds.

“It is encouraging to see that the findings will help strengthen the long-term sustainability of these important breeds.”

Following this, the RBST has recommended that clear accessible welfare education is made readily available to owners, collaboration takes place between welfare bodies, breed societies, the RBST, and other equine organisations to “improve consistency” of guidance, and the trust has called for “an industry campaign to counter misinformation” online and promote evidence-based management practices.

The HBLB grants and communications officer Rob Bailey said: “We are pleased to support RBST’s equine conservation project, which is helping to build a clearer picture of the challenges and opportunities facing the UK’s native horse and pony breeds.

“It is encouraging to see that the findings will help strengthen the long-term sustainability of these important breeds.”

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