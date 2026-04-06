Studbook’s ‘groundbreaking initiative’ aims to conserve, protect and restore rare bloodlines





A “groundbreaking” new approach will allow horses without recorded pedigrees be considered for entry into the Irish Draught Horse Studbook (IDHS) in a move to restore rare bloodlines – an initiative that could help other native breeds in future.

Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) has introduced the “genomic grade-up rule” for IDHS, described by the governing body as “the first initiative of its kind in an Irish sport horse studbook”. Breeders can submit a hair sample – at a cost of €200 (£173) – and using advanced genomic tools, it will be assessed whether the animal “carries the core genetic make-up of a pure-bred Irish Draught”.

Applications will be assessed on a case-by-case basis and once approved, horses will be designated “genomic grade up” in the supplementary section of the studbook. Their progeny, by or out of another Irish Draught, will be eligible for the studbook’s main section.

“This provides a scientifically robust pathway for identifying and restoring rare or long‑absent Irish Draught bloodlines, strengthening the future of Ireland’s national breed,” said an HSI spokesperson, adding that this genomic technique is also being investigated for use with the traditional Irish horse designation.

HSI head of breeding, innovation and development Sonja Egan said the genomic grade-up is a “significant and forward-looking step for the studbook, and in support of daughter societies worldwide”.

“The studbook has embraced existing genomic research and genomic technologies, which have the power to protect the integrity of the breed while creating new opportunities to reintroduce valuable bloodlines that may otherwise be lost,” said Dr Egan.

“It marks a major milestone in how we conserve and strengthen the Irish Draught horse population, with significant potential for development in the traditional Irish horse population and, where other studbooks are interested, other native rare breeds.”

HSI senior equine geneticist Jennifer Doyle added that she is “delighted to support breeders” with this new innovative method of identifying Irish Draughts.

“The potential to identify these horses that would otherwise have been lost to the ID studbook marks a significant change in our ability to conserve and protect bloodlines in an important native rare breed,” said Dr Doyle, adding that this is just “one benefit of many”, using this type of genotyping.

“I hope this launch is the first of many genomic discoveries that will support the many dedicated breeders of our native rare breeds.”

Olive Broderick of Kylemore Stud told H&H she and some other breeders believe that the breed needs genetic diversity and “any help in this area would be beneficial” – but added that rare bloodlines are “mostly rare because the stallions were not used as they were not considered good enough”.

Mrs Broderick suggested that an appendix register – accommodating approved Irish draught (AID) mares – should be reinstated for horses that have been inspected and are true to type, as this “added greatly to the quality of the breed”.

“AID mares generally were 25% thoroughbred. Crossed again to Irish Draught and you were almost full Irish Draught, but the quality and hybrid vigour it brought to the breed was very notable. This would be very interesting and worthwhile once more in my opinion,” she said.

Mrs Broderick said that she sees no harm in the grade up – on the basis that horses are inspected first.

“I would suggest it be allowed only for a limited time and number initially and the resulting foals born from the newly upgraded stock be closely inspected and followed for four years,” she said.

Irish Draughts are on the Rare Breed Survival Trust watchlist and the organisation’s chief executive Christopher Price told H&H the initiative “represents a positive, science-led step” in conserving the breed.

“Advanced genomic tools can assess whether an individual animal has the correct genetic make-up for inclusion in the supplementary section of the studbook. Alongside traditional pedigree recording and registration, which remain vital for long-term breed management and continuity, similar genomic tools could also be considered to support conservation in other native breeds that have defined a clear genetic profile,” he said.

“There are many reasons why pedigree records may be incomplete or lost and this system can create a pathway for such animals to contribute to the future of the breed while ensuring breed integrity is maintained.”

An Irish Draught Horse Society of Great Britain (IDHS (GB)) spokesperson told H&H the society learned of the rule on 18 March and “needs to assess what it will mean for IDHS (GB) in practice”.

“We need time to study the scientific literature underpinning the new development, consult with our council and members and ask HSI how the implementation of the rule will impact on current methods of evaluation,” said the spokesperson.

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