Public go behind the scenes at mounted police training

Horse lovers had the chance to see behind the scenes of essential training for the Essex Police mounted unit last week (24 July).

More than 500 people saw the eight horses from the mounted branch — Tilbury, Maldon, Harwich, Stebbing, Shoeburyness, Chigwell, Coggeshall and Blackheath — being put through their paces at the unit’s stables’ in Roxwell Road, Writtle.

The event was one of 14 training days the horses and riders have to carry out every year to enable them to patrol.

Eight police constables, one sergeant and the commander of the mounted and dog sections, Inspector Louise Beattie, all took part.

The day included an inspection of all the officers and horses by the unit commander before they were put through their paces — taking their horses through obstacles and public order training.

More than £225 was also raised for Redwings Horse Sanctuary, who had been selected by the force for the work the centre does.

“We were thrilled with the turnout for the day,” said Inspector Beattie. “It was an opportunity for members of the public to see the hard work that goes on behind the scenes in the mounted section. It was also a chance for them to talk to the officers and ask any questions about the horses and training.”

Redwings’ Nicola Markwell added: “It was wonderful to see such beautifully trained and well behaved horses; they are so brave, and completely trusting of their riders.”