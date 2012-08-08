Postboxes go gold in honour of riders

The Royal Mail is out painting another postbox this morning after it painted the wrong one gold in honour of Hampshire Olympian Peter Charles.

A postbox in Alton was painted yesterday after Peter won team gold on Monday, along with Scott Brash, Nick Skelton and Ben Maher.

But 52-year-old Peter actually lives in Bentworth, about four miles away.

Royal Mail said they would now paint the postbox in Bentworth gold as well.

Boxes have also been painted gold in Peebles (Scott), Elsenham (Ben) and in Alcester (Nick).

Sark’s only postbox will go gold in honour of Carl Hester and ones in Apney St Peter and Enfield for Laura and Charlotte.