Pony swapped for a load of scrap goes on to showjumping success





A pony who was once swapped for a pile of scrap metal has gone on to British Showjumping success with her new owners.

Karen Trezise, of Poldice Valley Equine and Events Arena in Cornwall, was looking for a pony for her son, two years ago, when a neighbour made the proposition.

“He said would I swap the pony for my scrap as I didn’t have any money,” Karen told H&H.

“I was looking for one, and liked her, and she looked like a pony I’d had as a child, so I went to get her.”

The getting was not straightforward; for three days in a row, Karen tried to collect four-year-old Misty and could not catch her, and twice she jumped the gate.

“The owner said we could borrow his stallion so we walked him home and she liked him, so she followed and we got her home,” Karen said.

“We backed her but then she produced a foal! So we turned her away again.

“Then my son decided he didn’t want to ride. I’d have kept her, as I’ve got six children, but she wouldn’t stay in the field. She got so excited; jumping hedges, gates and post and rails. She was bored and needed a job.”

Karen sold her to Charmaine James, for her daughter Lucy, just over a year ago.

Charmaine told H&H Lucy was upset at the time as they had had to sell her smaller pony.

“Misty looked just like her other pony, and on a bit of a spur, I said ‘do you like her?’ she said yes and we went to buy her,” Charmaine said. “She’s been a pony in a million.”

Charmaine initially sold Misty, as at 13.2hh she was a bit on the small side for Lucy, but took her back when she did not gel with the new owners, and the mare has since grown to about 14hh.

The pair have since been enjoying British Showjumping success, including winning a discovery at Weston Lawns last weekend, and sitting in ninth place in the pony bronze league.

“Lucy’s put a lot of work into her, and does everything with her; she’s a fun pony who will jump anything,” Charmaine said.

“She is advertised at the moment as Lucy is getting a bit big for her, but I’m in no rush to sell. She’s a pony who always gives her best no matter what.”

