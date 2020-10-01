‘Somebody must know something’: pony seriously injured in brutal attack

A horse has been seriously injured in a horrific attack in his field, two weeks after his owners’ dogs were targeted in a similar incident.

Anji Sanderson arrived at her rented stables in Hambleton, Lancashire, on Saturday (26 September) morning to find her daughter Caitlin’s 13.2hh pony Solis injured.

“Solis’ leg was black with blood and he had a wound at his stifle so deep you could put your hand in it,” Anji told H&H.

“The vet came straight out and said he thought the wound was a few hours old. He couldn’t stitch it because it was so wide. Solis is now on box rest with painkillers and antibiotics.”

**Warning: very graphic image**

Anji reported the incident to the police and believes it was linked to an attack on two of her rescue dogs, Tia and Rocky, at the yard on 17 September. Rocky needed emergency surgery on multiple stab wounds including a seven-inch wound to his body and a four-inch cut to his throat, he also suffered a broken jaw. Tia was badly beaten and needed painkillers for an injured leg.

“Nothing was ever taken so it wasn’t a robbery gone wrong. Somebody somewhere must know something. This is such a rural place you almost wouldn’t know the stables were here,” said Anji. “We’ve never needed CCTV before and the animals have lived here happily for two years. I just feel terrified and my daughter has been inconsolable.

“I hope the police can catch whoever did this – these people need locking up. It’s horrific someone could do this to innocent animals, there need to be harsher sentences for people who do something like this.”

Article continued below…

Lancashire Police is investigating both incidents.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing,” said a spokesman for the force.

Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting log 0602 of September 26.

