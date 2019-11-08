Pony with necrotic wound left to suffer ‘needlessly’ for weeks *Warning: graphic image*

The owner of a mare and gelding who were left to suffer with untreated injuries, including a five-inch necrotic wound, has been banned from keeping equines for 10 years.

Hayley Marie Croshaw, 33, of Devonport, Plymouth appeared at Plymouth Magistrates Court on 28 October for sentencing after she pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 at an earlier hearing.

**Warning: graphic image**

The RSPCA attended a farm in Callington, Cornwwall after being alerted by concerned members of the public on 18 May.

A spokesman for the charity said a bay gelding, Spirit, was discovered with untreated bite and kick wounds which had been caused by a stallion.

“Upon further examination, the pony was found to have multiple wounds all over his body including an abscess on his neck and a large necrotic wound with fly strike on the left thorax measuring approximately four inches by five inches,” he said.

“He also had infected wounds on his right hind leg and an infected wound on his back right leg causing significant lameness to his right hind limb.”

The spokesman added that veterinary experts concluded Spirit was suffering, and had been for a significant length of time.

“The wounds indicated they had been left for at least a couple of weeks and that the suffering could have been avoided by appropriate management to prevent fighting among the horses,” he said.

An Arab mare, Maybelou, was found with untreated injuries caused by an ill-fitting headcollar.

Investigating RSPCA inspector Jon Phipps said: “These horses were left to suffer needlessly as a result of irresponsible ownership and lack of care.

“Both were left with serious injuries for which no veterinary attention was sought. Owners have a duty of care to their animals and must ensure they are safe from harm and receive the care they need.”

In mitigation the court heard Croshaw was experiencing personal difficulties in her life.

Croshaw was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for one year. She received a disqualification order and must pay £300 in costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

The spokesman said Spirit and Maybelou have since recovered and found new homes.

