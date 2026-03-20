Police investigate ‘deeply distressing’ death of horse on the road





Police are appealing for information on the “deeply distressing” death of a horse on the road in Bristol.

Officers have asked for any relevant dashcam footage of the “animal welfare incident” in Stoke Gifford on Tuesday (17 March).

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “We received several calls after a brown horse was found deceased on Winterbourne Road, Stoke Gifford, which was reported to us at around 6pm.

“The road was closed while initial enquiries were carried out and in the interests of public safety. The road reopened at around 8.15pm. We understand the horse may have been pulling a cart with two males on board prior to the incident.”

Officers are looking into CCTV, have been in touch with the RSPCA and are speaking to witnesses as they investigate.

“We would like to hear from anybody with footage from around the time of the incident, or those with footage of the horse beforehand, to contact us,” the spokesperson said.

Neighbourhood inspector Stephen Baines added: “This was a deeply distressing incident, and my thoughts are very much with anybody who witnessed the incident and those who have otherwise been affected by it.

“We take reports of this nature extremely seriously and we are committed to identifying those responsible and will pursue all available lines of enquiry available to us.

“I would urge anybody with dashcam or mobile phone footage, or any other information, to come forward and help us progress this investigation.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference 5226074132, or complete the online reporting form.

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