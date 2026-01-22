Vets issue safety warnings after five loose horses killed on roads within a week 





Owners have been urged to check their fencing after five loose horses were killed on the roads within a week.

Animed Equine Vets, Southampton, and M N Mollon & Partners vets, Alton, both issued warnings after three road incidents in Hampshire last week. Three horses were killed on the A3, one in Burseldon and one in Hambledon. It is not implied that lack of checking or maintaining boundaries was to blame in these cases.

Surrey Police were called to the northbound A3 in the early hours of 15 January, to reports of two loose horses involved in a collision with a lorry.

“Shortly after, a separate call came in regarding a collision with a car and horse,” a police spokesperson said. “Sadly, three horses were found deceased at the scene upon officer arrival. Officers are engaging with the drivers of both vehicles as part of ongoing enquiries.”

Animed cited this and the other two incidents; the practice was called to one and was aware of the other.

“In an unprecedented week where we have seen five horses killed in three separate incidents across Hampshire due to horses being loose on the road we would like to encourage everyone to take some time to check the viability of their field fencing this weekend,” a spokesperson for Animed said, adding that wet and stormy weather can damage fencing and that limited grazing could make hungry horses more likely to push their way through any weak spots.

“For the sake of our beloved equines and the innocent drivers who are involved in these events (and often unable to do anything to avoid them) please have a walk around your field boundary and ensure everything is as it should be,” the spokesperson said.

M N Mollon vet Ella Riley said the incidents are “deeply saddening reminders of how quickly a loose horse situation can escalate and why prevention is essential”.

Ms Riley echoed the call to maintain fences and boundaries, adding that other practical ways to help prevent escapes include securing and checking gates, and having a plan for safely containing any horse who gets loose.

“Loose horses pose a serious risk to equine welfare and public safety,” she said. “Thankfully, many of these situations are preventable with good fencing, secure handling, reliable routines, and awareness of the risk factors.

“Keeping horses safe starts with prevention, for their welfare, and for the safety of everyone sharing our roads.”

