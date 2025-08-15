Police force to lose 40 horses, vigilance urged after field attack and other things the equestrian world is talking about

Mounted branch cuts
The Metropolitan Police is proposing to lose up to 40 horses and 69 officers, as well as other staff, as part of plans to balance its budget. The force is also planning to close up to five of its seven stables in London. A Met spokesperson told H&H: “Due to our financial constraints, we’re making tough choices and one of those is to reduce the Met’s mounted branch. The Met continues to have the largest mounted branch in the country, who will focus on policing high crime areas and high-profile public order and ceremonial events.” The plans are to be put out to consultation.
Field attack
Police are urging owners in Devon to be vigilant after a horse suffered extensive injuries in an overnight attack, and had to be put down. Devon & Cornwall Police are investigating after the attack in Cheriton Bishop, Dartmoor, on Monday night (11 August). The force’s PC Lucy Wyatt said: “We’ve received reports that a horse suffered serious and unexplained injuries during the night on 11 August, and sadly had to be put to sleep. While investigations are ongoing, we’re urging horse owners and those with livestock in the area to be extra vigilant”. It is thought the injuries were caused by a sharp or bladed instrument. The police have issued security advice for owners.
Olympic champion pulls out
Olympic gold medallist Julia Krajewski has withdrawn her stable star Uelzener’s Nickel from selection for the Agria European Eventing Championships next month. The combination are the German national champions and on top form but Julia said she did not think Blenheim would suit the horse. “When I heard that the European Championships for this year had been given to Blenheim I thought ‘very cool venue, but I don’t think it’s for Nickel’,” she said. “I’ve been in Blenheim twice, with fond memories and for the right horse it is a great course and impressive venue.”
