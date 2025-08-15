Police call for vigilance as horse attacked in its field overnight has to be put down





A horse who suffered “serious and unexplained” injuries in its field overnight had to be put down, police have confirmed, as owners are urged to be vigilant.

Officers from Devon & Cornwall Police are investigating after one of five horses in a field in Cheriton Bishop, Dartmoor, was seriously injured on Monday night (11 August).

PC Lucy Wyatt of the rural affairs team, equine lead for Devon & Cornwall Police, said “We’ve received reports that a horse suffered serious and unexplained injuries during the night on 11 August, and sadly had to be put to sleep.

“While investigations are ongoing, we’re urging horse owners and those with livestock in the area to be extra vigilant”.

None of the other horses in the field was hurt. The cause of the wounds is unconfirmed but it is believed they were caused by a sharp or bladed instrument.

Officers are recommending:

• Checking fields where animals are kept to ensure fences have not been breached and no one else is in the field

• Keeping hedges, fences and gates in good repair: gates should have capping hinges so they cannot be removed easily, cattle grids should be removable and locked out of position when not in use and locking posts should be used to obstruct large openings to yards

• Using CCTV if possible

• Keeping gates padlocked

• Signing up to HorseWatch for the latest updates on equine incidents

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 50250208871, or to contact CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now