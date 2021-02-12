A teenage rider is in hospital with serious head injuries after a fall from her horse when a car passed her too quickly.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information on the incident that occurred on 9 February on Joan Croft Lane, Doncaster around 5pm.

“It is reported a 13 year-old girl was riding her horse along Joan Croft Lane when a car is believed to have driven past the horse too fast, causing it to bolt,” said a spokesman for the force.

“The girl fell from her horse and was taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital with serious head injuries.”

The spokesman said the car is reported to be a white Seat Leon with dark tinted windows and dark wheels.

“Officers are keen to speak to the driver of the car and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or live in the area and have CCTV footage,” he said.

“Garages who have had similar cars in for damage repair are also urged to get in touch and assist with enquiries.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 981 9 February 2021. Dash-cam footage can be sent to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk with the incident number in the subject line.

