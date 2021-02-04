Police hunt man who hurled abuse as he followed riders on the road

Police are appealing for information after a man followed two riders out on a hack, hurling verbal abuse at them.

Hampshire Constabulary is investigating a report of two riders’ being verbally abused by a man on the Isle of Wight on Saturday (30 January) afternoon.

A spokesman for the force confirmed the report related to an incident near Bellwood Riding Stables in Wellow at about 3.30pm.

“An unknown man followed the two riders, who were at the rear of the stables, and began to become abusive towards them,” the spokesman said.

“He was described as a white man, in his 30s, approximately six feet tall. He was seen wearing black or blue-rimmed glasses, a hoody, a green coat and a black mask.

“Were you in the area at the time? Did you see a man matching this description in the local area?”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 44210036099, or independent charity Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.

Continues below…

Horse injured as cyclists ‘flew past hurling abuse’ The cyclists ignored the riders’ requests to slow down, spooking both horses New research adds weight to riders’ calls for drivers to pass wide and slow A ‘considerable proportion’ of equestrians experience road rage as well as vehicles passing close and fast, new research has highlighted

The riders have also reported the incident, and sent video, to the British Horse Society (BHS). The most recent figures released by the BHS showed that 1,037 road incidents involving horses were reported to its incidents website between 2019 and 2020.

Of this number, 43% of riders had been victims of road rage or abuse.

BHS director of safety Alan Hiscox said at the time: “It is also deeply concerning that close to half of riders were subject to road rage. We all have a right to use the roads and no one should face abuse for exercising this right”

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

