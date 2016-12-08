Support injured riders with Horse & Hound’s 2017 calendar

What a memorable year 2016 has been, with the Rio Olympics and Britain’s two incredible individual gold medals.

Horse & Hound is commemorating all the action in its 2017 calendar — which forms one of the final projects supporting the magazine’s chosen charity for this year, the Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF).

As well as some superb images from the past 12 months, the calendar will also have you looking forward with all the major show and event dates for the year ahead included.

Both the Rio Olympics and Paralympics feature heavily in the calendar, which includes individual gold medallists Nick Skelton and Big Star and Charlotte Dujardin with Valegro.

“We hope people enjoy this calendar and find it useful. Please do continue to support the IJF as they help the brave men and women who provide so much entertainment on our racecourses in times of need,” said Horse & Hound magazine editor Pippa Roome.

“We are delighted to have had the opportunity to support such a worthy cause and to find out more about the IJF’s vital work.”

The IJF has provided help and support to more than 1,000 injured jockeys in the 51 years since it was founded.

It now boasts two state-of-the-art rehabilitation centres — Oaksey House in Lambourn which was opened in 2009, and Jack Berry House which was unveiled in Malton, Yorks in 2015.

It is also due to open a new rehabilitation and fitness centre at the British Racing School (BRS) in Newmarket in 2018. Peter O’Sullevan House takes its name from the legendary “voice of racing” who died last year aged 97.

Through the rehabilitation centres and a team of almoners across the country, jockeys hurt in their line of work have access to free rehabilitation, training, support and advice.

The calendar is available now for just £9.99 and can be purchased from the IJF’s website.