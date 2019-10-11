Three world gold medallists among Britain’s 20 entries for Pau five-star

World team gold medallists Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser head up Britain’s strong entry for the five-star at Pau, France (24-27 October 2019).

The pair missed this year’s European Championships after Toledo De Kerser suffered a minor accident at home, so fans will be pleased to see him heading out again to finish the season.

Tom also brings forward Figaro Van Het Broekxhof, who was second on his five-star debut at Luhmühlen in the spring.

Two other riders from Britain’s 2018 world gold medal-winning team will also start at Pau.

Individual world champion Ros Canter will ride Zenshera, after a strong prep run when they won Little Downham advanced on Monday, and Gemma Tattersall is in the mix with Chilli Knight and recent Lignieres Event Rider Masters (ERM) winner Jalapeño.

Team GB’s other strong starters include Alex Bragg with Zagreb, Sarah Bullimore riding Conpierre and Izzy Taylor on Call Me Maggie May.

A number of British five-star first-timers also line up at Pau, including Felicity Collins with her junior and young rider team medallist RSH Contend Or and a second ride, Just Amazing, Eilidh-Jane Costelloe (Westmur Quality), Charlotte East (King Albert) and Jack Pinkney (Raphael).

New Zealand’s Tim Price must start as one of the favourites to win at Pau, with two former five-star winners in his corner — this year’s Luhmühlen winner Ascona M and the vastly experienced Wesko.

Australia has four entries, headed up by Chris Burton and Quality Purdey, while Germany has just two, with the big names giving Pau a miss this time.

The home side, France, fields six riders and seven horses, with Arnaud Boiteau and Quoriano ENE HN — who have had two top-five results in ERM classes in the past few months — among them.

Japan has as good a chance as its ever had of bagging a first five-star win, courtesy of Kazuma Tomato and Tacoma D’Horset, who was 26th at Badminton this spring.

Sweden’s Ludwig Svennerstal will surely be the busiest rider at Pau as he has three rides — Balham Mist, El Kazir SP and Salunette.

