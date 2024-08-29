Paris beckons, Burghley approaches and other things the horse world is talking about

Paralympics 2024
All eyes have once again turned to Paris as the 2024 Paralympic Games get under way. Seven riders were among the athletes who carried their countries’ flags at the opening ceremony last night (28 August), five days before the para dressage competition starts on 3 September. H&H dressage editor Oscar Williams, who will be on site in Versailles, also looks into who is likely to win the equestrian team medals.
Burghley latest
Britain’s second CCI5* event of the year beckons; Defender Burghley Horse Trials runs from 5-8 September and H&H will be covering all the action in full. Check out a sneak peek at some of the fences on the cross-country track, with six-time Burghley winner William Fix-Pitt, find out how to watch the action and who will be commentating on it. There have also been some withdrawals, including a top-10 contender.
Bransby staff
It has been confirmed that 17 team members are to leave Bransby Horses as the charity’s work to address a forecast £2.5m deficit continues. H&H reported in June that Bransby had made the “extremely difficult” decision to put the 17 positions at risk as its financial situation left no choice but to restructure. It has now been confirmed that only two compulsory redundancies have been made; 14 opted for redundancy and one has chosen to leave. The charity thanked the public for its support.
