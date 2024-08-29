Paris beckons, Burghley approaches and other things the horse world is talking about





Paralympics 2024

All eyes have once again turned to Paris as the 2024 Paralympic Games get under way. Seven riders were among the athletes who carried their countries’ flags at the opening ceremony last night (28 August), five days before the para dressage competition starts on 3 September. H&H dressage editor Oscar Williams, who will be on site in Versailles, also looks into who is likely to win the equestrian team medals.

Keep up to date with all the Paralympic action

Burghley latest

Britain’s second CCI5* event of the year beckons; Defender Burghley Horse Trials runs from 5-8 September and H&H will be covering all the action in full. Check out a sneak peek at some of the fences on the cross-country track, with six-time Burghley winner William Fix-Pitt, find out how to watch the action and who will be commentating on it. There have also been some withdrawals, including a top-10 contender.

Find out more from Burghley

Bransby staff

It has been confirmed that 17 team members are to leave Bransby Horses as the charity’s work to address a forecast £2.5m deficit continues. H&H reported in June that Bransby had made the “extremely difficult” decision to put the 17 positions at risk as its financial situation left no choice but to restructure. It has now been confirmed that only two compulsory redundancies have been made; 14 opted for redundancy and one has chosen to leave. The charity thanked the public for its support.

Read the full story

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Paralympic Games, Burghley, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Games, Burghley, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now