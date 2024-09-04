



Dutch combination Demi Haerkens and Daula won individual grade IV gold in a sun-lit Versailles on a personal best score of 78.72% at the Paris Paralympics, finishing ahead of their decorated teammates and Tokyo gold medallists Sanne Voets and Demantur, who took silver on 76.53%.

The pair were able to bring fantastic expression to their test, there were no mistakes and several of their voltes, as well as their rein back, scored 9s and 10s across the board.

“I’m very pleased and overwhelmed with her performance,” Demi said after her test. “I’d dreamed of this ride, and she did it with me. She was so focussed, with quality and softness – she’s a lovely, lovely horse, a real superstar.”

Demi and Daula are reigning European individual and freestyle gold medallists, but this was their first Paralympics and Demi admitted to feeling the pressure.

“There were some nerves, but I think I handled it well, and we kept out focus, and did our thing,” she said.

“It means everything, the last three years we’ve been focussed on preparing for the Games, so it means a lot to get a medal.

“It was always the big dream, and now the big dream has happened, with this score, this mare, and the sun – everything is good!”

“I’m so proud of my girls”: Dutch para dressage team coach

Emotion overcame Demi at the end of her test, and it took her a while to make her way over to the mixed zone, as she took in the moment with Daula. With her came a sea of orange-clad Dutch supporters, but one stood out more than the others – team coach Joyce van Rooijen-Heutink who looked proudly on as Demi did the media rounds.

It was a gamble for Joyce to select Demi, who missed the final selection event, and has only competed in two competitions since last summer’s European Championships

“I’m so proud of my girls,” she said. “It’s amazing that they all keep themselves together, and keep the feel, keep the focus, to let the horses do what they have to do, to perform in the most harmonious way.

“I know we have good horses, and I know we have good riders, but under pressure to still perform in this way – that’s what touches me.

“As a coach to be able to rely on people like them, it’s a good feeling and lets me sleep a bit at night!”

Looking ahead to team Paralympic medals

Joyce had previously said that she’d be selecting the three combinations who’ll contest Friday’s (6 September) team competition based on their performances in the individual competition.

That means Demi (gold, grade IV, 78.722%), Sanne (silver, grade IV, 76.528%), and Rixt van der Horst on Royal Fonq (silver, grade III, 76.433%) are expected to be competing for team glory.

Their biggest challenge for gold is anticipated to come from the USA whose highest scorers are Rebecca Hart on Floratina (gold, grade III, 77.9%), Fiona Howard on Diamond Dunes (gold, grade II, 76.931%) and Roxanne Trunell on Fan Tastico H (silver, grade I, 78%).

On the basis of their scores from the individual test, the Dutch would have a score of 231.683 and the USA 232.831. But, of course, it’ll be a clean slate and a different test (grand prix B) in the team competition, and as Joyce was keen to stress, with no drop scores, anything can happen – but it does go to show just how tight it is at the top.

