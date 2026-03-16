‘The support has been overwhelming’: community rallies round after major fire devastates equestrian business





A Nottinghamshire equestrian manufacturer has been “overwhelmed” by the support after a major fire destroyed its warehouse and stock.

Parallax Equestrian, manufacturer of products including the Hay Play feed ball, said all buildings and stock were destroyed on 12 March – but no one was injured, “for which the team is enormously grateful”. Manufacturing is at a different site to the company’s base in Gunthorpe, to which 10 appliances from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent on Thursday.

“The business is still producing, almost all of the product range can be replaced and business continues as usual,” a spokesperson for the company said, adding that a relocation was already in the pipeline before the fire and the team “is embracing this wholeheartedly as the start of an exciting new chapter”.

Director Anna Gardner said: “There is nothing quite like a moment like this to make you realise the wonderful community and friendships we have built through this business over the years. The support we have received has been truly overwhelming, and we are so grateful.

“We are shocked by what has happened, but we know it could have been far worse — and we are moving forward with real positivity. This is a fresh start. Onwards and upwards!”

Parallax Equestrian makes other products including the HaySaver Feeder, Hay Nest, NIMBRUSH grooming brushes and ECO Polo Boards.

In a previous update last week, Parallax said that for a small business, this was a very difficult time.

“Right now our focus is on assessing the damage and figuring out the next steps for the business,” a spokesperson said. “As a small team this will take a little time, so we really appreciate your patience while we work through everything.

“If you have an existing order or any questions, please email jude@parallaxplastics.co.uk and we will get back to you as soon as we can. Thank you so much for the support and understanding we’ve already received – it truly means a lot to our small business.”

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