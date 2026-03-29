‘A wonderful impact’: riding school’s work recognised with two awards





A riding school that “ensures access to equine experiences is not limited by background or circumstance” has been recognised as a business that is “innovating, disrupting and thriving”, as it won two awards.

Warrens Hall Riding School beat seven non-equestrian businesses to win the community impact category at the West Midlands Business of the Year Awards (26 February). The category recognises “transformational work” across the region.

Warrens Hall has been part of the community for more than 30 years, running sensory-led school sessions, holiday programmes for children receiving free school meals and supported internships. The riding school was bought by the Male Family Group Limited in January 2021, which has invested more than £500,000 in site improvements and redevelopment work to “enhance the facilities and expand community programmes”.

“Our aim has always been to make our riding school fun, inclusive and safe to individuals within our local and further community. Achieving this award against the other providers was a huge achievement for us,” Warrens Hall office manager Megan Winup told H&H.

“Seeing the wonderful impact our services and offering has on individuals daily is amazing and is the reason why we continue the work we do. Warrens Hall Riding School ensures that access to equine experiences is not limited by background or circumstance.”

Male Family Group Limited chief executive Neil Male added that the riding school is “incredibly proud” of the award.

“Our team works tirelessly to ensure the riding school remains a welcoming and inclusive place where people of all backgrounds can experience the benefits of working with horses,” he said.

An awards spokesperson said: “The West Midlands Business of the Year awards celebrated the very best business successes from across the region. The shortlisted and winning companies were those that are innovating, disrupting and thriving – and want to showcase their achievements.”

This was a second recent accolade for for the riding school; it was given the “sector champion – aspire award” by Dudley College of Technology, for being a “supported internship placement provider” throughout the 2024-25 academic year.

“Supported internships are fantastic opportunities for individuals with special educational needs, helping them reach their full potential while receiving the support they need to succeed in education and employment,” said Mr Male.

“We work closely with Dudley College of Technology to ensure interns gain meaningful work experience and develop valuable skills for adult life, and we are very proud to be a provider.”

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