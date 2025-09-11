



The Equissage para dressage gold classes kicked off the 2025 LeMieux National Dressage Championships.

It’s the finale of the summer season for Britain’s para riders; every combination earned their place at last month’s semi-finals at Hartpury.

The top four from each grade have made it through – all hoping to follow in the footsteps of Jemima Green and Fantabulous, who lifted a title here last year, and went on to win two bronze medals at this summer’s European Championships.

Erin Orford topped the grade III with LJT Nutbush, scoring 71.72%. The 13-year-old gelding was previously campaigned by Sadie Smith and most recently by Carl Hester, who won a prix st georges with him at Somerford Premier League in 2021.

Erin only took over the ride in June – too late for European selection this summer – but the pair already look every inch a future championship partnership.

“We’re still quite a new combination — this was only our third show together — but each time out I feel like I learn more about him,” Erin said.

“He’s such a gentleman in his temperament and attitude. He has so many gears, so it’s about putting them in the right place and building our communication.”

The opportunity came through Carl’s connection to the Lady Joseph Trust. “Carl knew I was looking for a horse and really kindly thought of me for him,” Erin explained.

“After a short trial, it came together with the support of the trust and the owners [Anne Barrott, Henrietta Cheetham and Rowena Luard]. It’s such a privilege to ride a horse with that kind of foundation in his training.”

She added: “At our first show I almost just sat there and smiled, then realised I actually needed to ride him. He’s so well trained, but for me it’s about finding out how to get the best from him.”

Even with limited time together, the partnership has gelled quickly. “He finds the movements so easy and stayed relaxed today. For me it’s about how I put the power in and keep the harmony in the picture, because he has so much quality to show off,” Erin said. “We went for a safe test today, but it gives me confidence to know I can ask for more.”

Looking ahead, Erin and Nutbush will build towards their future team ambitions. “He’s in such a different place to other horses because he’s so established in his work. That’s why we felt ready quite quickly,” she said.

“But this year is about learning as much as I can about him, so next year we can really come out with some solid performances. Hopefully, he can be a team horse — that’s the dream.”

Laura Scott claimed the grade IV with CEI Summer Days, scoring 70.63%. The pair are in fine form, having won their last five outings including the elementary silver regional title at Bicton (72.17%). It made for a hectic schedule, as Laura had to go straight from one prizegiving into the warm-up for the HorseQuest elementary silver.

“This was his first time in an arena like this, so for him to just go in, stay relaxed and do his thing was pretty special,” said Laura. “A couple of little spooks, but nothing major — he stayed with me the whole way.”

A former amateur point-to-point jockey and event rider, Laura turned to para dressage after a fall in 2017 left her with broken vertebrae and spinal cord damage.

“I couldn’t even walk for three months, but getting back on a horse was all I wanted to do — I had to do it,” she said.

“I love para dressage because it gives me that competitive focus again. Everyone is competitive, of course, but it’s such a supportive environment — people want each other to do well.

“I still feel like we haven’t scratched the surface yet. There’s so much more in there, which is really exciting. I’d love to be on a senior team one day — Europeans, worlds, maybe even the Paralympics. That’s the ultimate dream. But for now, it’s about taking each day as it comes and trying to improve.”

In the grade I, Susanna Wade and Premier Royal Mint retained their national title, scoring 69.03%.

“I’m thrilled with the test,” Susanna said. “He’s 18 now, so this might be his finale. If it is, what a way to finish — you can’t really top becoming national champion twice in a row.

“He was a little on his toes out there, but my trainer Spencer Wilson just said, ‘Take that energy and use it.’ I was a little worried, but I trusted him and it worked.

“He’s so safe and sensible. He loves the big occasions with his ears pricked, but at home he finds it boring — he’d much rather be out competing.”

Alice Begg also made it back-to-back titles, in the grade V, scoring 68.68% with the seven-year-old Nalique to defend the crown she won last year on her former ride Gluckauf.

“She’s only seven this year, so for her to just go in and take it all in was brilliant,” said Alice. “I felt like she took me — I could just sit back and guide the test, and she said, ‘I know what I’m doing, Mum.’

“Often in a test you’re so focused that you don’t get to enjoy it, but this time I could — it was lovely not to finish thinking, ‘Wow, that went really quickly.’”

Alice also came second with Kolita, another horse she believes has big potential.

“The hope for both of them is to go out and do some internationals. For Nalique in particular, there’s so much more in there. The next six months are about making her stronger so next year we can come out with bigger scores,” she said.

Georgia Wilson topped a competitive grade II on Faside Got The Love (Jax) with 70.72%. This season she has focused on the nine-year-old gelding while her Paris Paralympic partner Sakura (Suki) enjoys a break.

“I’ve had Jax since he was four,” said Georgia. “He’s probably one of the hardest horses I’ve ever had — he’s quite wobbly, so you have to be really balanced yourself and concentrate. But we’re getting better, and the scores just keep getting more consistent now.

“Suki’s having a holiday so it’s made me really get to grips with Jax. He was always in the background, but now I’m focused on getting it right with him.”

It’s been a busy summer away from the arena too, as Georgia got married in June. “I can’t really remember any of it, to be honest!” she said. “I’m looking forward to the honeymoon now.”

Looking ahead, she said: “With Jax, the plan now is Wellington [CPEDI] in October and then just to keep building those consistent scores. Suki will come back into work once I’m back — she’ll be going up the Welsh hills to get rid of her belly!”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now