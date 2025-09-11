



Becky Moody and Jack Diamond (Electron x Diamond Hit) won the Stuebben inter II gold title at the 2025 LeMieux National Dressage Championships, scoring 72.12%.

The 11-year-old gelding now holds four national titles, but the road to this point hasn’t been smooth. His career has been somewhat stop-start since his early successes, and this was only his second competition of the year – the other was a win in the Vale View Premier League inter II, in which he scored 71.19% to qualify.

“He’s always been incredibly talented and a gorgeous horse,” Becky said. “But I’ve had to keep giving his body time to catch up, and he had some time off for some dental work too, so with that, and everything else over the last couple of years, he’s taken a bit of a back seat.

“He’s such an enormous mover; it’s taken a long time for him to be physically able to manage his own scope.”

Jack Diamond’s talent was never in doubt, but his early years were a tad dramatic. Becky once described how, as a four-year-old stallion, he dumped her “pretty much at Carl Hester’s feet” during a young horse class.

“I just remember someone shouting, ‘Sit up!’ and two seconds later I was on the ground!” she said. “Carl helped me up, dusted me off and put me back on. He did qualify for the nationals, but I didn’t take him – I was too terrified! We gelded him not long after.”

“Legs” has retained his exuberance, but Becky says he has matured into one of the most sensible and rideable horses on the yard.

“He’s actually probably one of the easiest horses we have now. Anyone can get on him,” she said. “There’s a truly exceptional horse in there – it’s just about getting him to a place where he can find that in himself, and in that situation.”

The inter II test showcased that potential, with particular highlights in the trot work.

“I think he has the most classically correct piaffe I’ve ever sat on,” Becky added. “It’s phenomenal – when I carry a whip.

“I don’t need to use it, but just having it gives him confidence. There’s definitely a 10 in there… but without it, we get 6.5s!”

After a long journey of setbacks, Becky says this title feels especially meaningful.

“I do still get the same buzz – every horse is at a different point in their education, and it’s really satisfying to achieve something new with each of them,” she said. “It’s a great show to finish the season with.”

From knee reconstruction to a national title

Amy Ward triumphed in the Centre Line prelim silver – the biggest class of day one at the 2025 National Dressage Championships, running from 8am to mid-afternoon – scoring 75% with the five-year-old gelding MS Broadway M (Bon Courage x Royal Classic).

She also took sixth with another five-year-old, Pete D (Glock’s Taminiau x Armani), on 69.87%, marking an extraordinary first appearance at the championships.

“This is my first year campaigning back in British Dressage,” Amy said. “This time last year I was here as a groom, supporting Jezz Palmer and the Anmore Dressage team – and I remember thinking, ‘This is where I want to be’.

“To come back 12 months later with two horses and take a title… it’s just the absolute cherry on top.”

Broadway, affectionately dubbed “Mr Consistent”, matched his personal best in the ring.

“He’s a powerhouse – and a total showman,” Amy said. “He’s only five, but he thrives on the atmosphere. I’m small, he’s huge, so I’ve had to learn how to really ride him – to make that partnership work.”

Amy’s success is even more remarkable given that just a few years ago, she wasn’t riding at all.

“I didn’t sit on a horse for over 15 years,” she said. “Then four years ago, I had a serious skiing accident and needed full knee reconstruction – I had to learn to walk again.”

That rehab became a turning point.

“I remember thinking during a physio session, ‘Oh my God, I’m never going to ride down the centre line again’,” she said. “That became the motivation. A year later I got back on a horse to see if I still could… and the addiction spiralled from there.”

Now based between the UK and Dubai, Amy says returning to competition as an adult has given her a new outlook.

“I competed a lot when I was younger, but this time I’ve come back with a totally different mindset. I’m mentally in a much better place, and I think that’s why I’m able to enjoy it more. I didn’t even get nervous until I was off the horse and waiting for the final scores!”

As her two five-year-olds finished inside the top 10, Amy says the result is a strong sign she’s on track.

“It’s a massive confidence boost. I set a goal a year ago to be here, and I wouldn’t be without Jezz and the Anmore team. No one does this alone. Taking on two horses was probably a bit mad – but here we are, and I couldn’t be happier.”

MS Broadway M will return later this week in the KBIS five-year-old class, this time with Jezz Palmer in the saddle – and a shot at a second title.

