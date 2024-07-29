‘A sickening, heartless assault’: owners warned after horse found dead and mutilated in his field





A horse has been found dead and mutilated after a “sickening, heartless assault”.

Nottinghamshire Police is appealing for information and has issued a warning to horse owners to be vigilant after the body of 16-year-old cob Alfie was found on Thursday (25 July), on land off Owday Lane, Carlton-in-Lindrick, Worksop.

The skewbald gelding had been turned out in the field by his owner, having been ridden and washed off, and was healthy and happy at 7pm the previous day.

Chief Inspector Clive Collings, Nottinghamshire Police’s rural and wildlife crime lead, said: “Although it’s difficult to believe, all the evidence shows that this was a sickening, heartless assault on a defenceless animal and I would urge anyone with information about what happened to get in contact with us as soon as possible.”

Police are investigating, including checking CCTV footage, “exploring forensic opportunities”, and carrying out house-to-house inquiries.

“This is the epitome of a senseless and violence attack,” Chief Inspector Collings said. “Alfie’s owner has been left distraught by his cruel death and wants justice for him.

“As part of our ongoing inquiries we’re asking people in the area to check to see if they may have any recorded CCTV or doorbell camera footage which could help us, or if they recall seeing any suspicious activity between 7pm on Wednesday and 10.30am on Thursday.

“We are also warning horse owners in the area to be extra vigilant, given the appalling nature of this crime.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 244 of 25 July 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

