Orphaned foal blossoms into ‘adorable young chap’ after traumatic rescue

An orphaned foal whose mother was found trapped in barbed wire has grown into a happy, healthy yearling a year after his rescue.

The Welsh pony arrived at Redwings’ Ada Cole Centre, near Harlow in Essex as a frightened four-month-old last August.

Charlie as he’s been named has now blossomed into a friendly 10hh handsome youngster.

But his mother wasn’t so lucky.

She was discovered on 2 August 2017 by Redwings working with the RSPCA stuck in a barbed wire fence at a site near Basildon in Essex.

The mare was severely underweight and after being cut out was rushed to the nearby House and Jackson equine hospital for emergency treatment.

Vets tried to save her but sadly she had to be put down to prevent her from further suffering.

Charlie was treated at the equine hospital for a large worm burden and a week later taken to Redwings Ada Cole centre where he has been offered a long term home.

“We’re really proud of how far Charlie has come since his rescue,” said Redwings’ senior field officer Jo Franklin.

“To have lost his mum at such a young age must have been traumatic for him, but he is growing up to be a loving and adorable young chap who everyone – two and four-legged – can’t help but fall in love with,” said Ms Franklin.

“Charlie now has a forever home at Redwings, safe from ever having to face the kind of terrifying ordeal his poor mum went through,” she added.

Redwings is the largest horse sanctuary in the UK with 1,500 horses across its 10 sanctuary farms.

This summer at the five farms open to the public children aged 6-11 years can take part in a free summer club.

Children are given a taster of what it’s like to be a Redwings vet, a field officer or a farrier and are shown what happens when a rescue like Charlie’s takes place.

Places can be booked in advance by emailing info@redwings.co.uk or parents can sign up children at the visitor centre on the day.

