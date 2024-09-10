Supporters’ delight as tiny colt’s birth captured live on webcam





The birth of a tiny foal to a rescued mare was “perfectly captured on webcam”, to the delight of viewers.

Welsh mare Nia gave birth to a chestnut colt on 29 August, on a sunny evening in a field covered by the Mare and Foal Sanctuary’s webcam. The mare had been rescued with a foal at foot late last year, and this summer it was confirmed that she was pregnant again.

“Nia delivered him in a quiet pasture at the Newton Abbot sanctuary late last week, without the need for human intervention,” a spokesperson for the charity said.

“Supporters were delighted to see the birth perfectly captured on webcam after following the story of pregnant Nia throughout the summer. The film shows Nia walking to the centre of the field on a sunny evening, lying down and giving birth minutes after. Nia’s field companion, grey Dartmoor mare Chandrani, is seen watching from a distance.

“The tiny chestnut foal soon wobbled to his feet and after a little practice at standing up began exploring his surroundings the next day and enjoying some late-summer sunshine.”

The spokesperson said the charity, which has years of experience of mares and foals, monitors pregnant mares continually. Nia initially “appeared to be finding difficulty in allowing the foal to suckle” at first but vets are checking both to make sure the colt’s development is normal.

Nia’s handler Kayleigh Bull said the birth came much sooner than anticipated.

“It is very exciting, but anyone who works with newborn foals will always be concerned they’re latching well and are as healthy as can be,” she said. “Nia seems to be doing well and I hope the little foal will become strong and healthy. It’s definitely a real team effort, and we couldn’t wait to share the news and pictures with our supporters.”

Nia and her filly Netty were among a herd of 69 semi-feral Welsh ponies taken from Merthyr Common in a joint operation last year.

The charity’s director of fundraising and communication Dawn Vincent said: “We wouldn’t be able to rescue ponies like Nia and care for her beautiful new foal if we didn’t have such fantastic supporters who so kindly donate whatever they can afford. The cost of caring for horses and ponies has spiralled in recent years and we appreciate every penny pledged to us.

“The little foal is chestnut with a white flash down his face, just like his older sister Netty, who our supporters helped us to name just before Christmas. We’ve all fallen in love with him already. He, Netty and Nia have sanctuary for life with us and in coming years we will carefully assess their needs to see where they might live a happy and fulfilled life.

“For now, the foal will continue to explore his new environment. He’ll have gentle, regular handling from staff at the sanctuary, who will allow him to live as naturally as possible with Nia during the early stage of his life. If all goes well, we will be hoping for help from the public to name him, so please keep watching our social media platforms and website for updates.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the National Dressage Championships, Blenheim Horse Trials, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the National Dressage Championships, Blenheim, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now