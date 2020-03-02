Opinion: why racing’s welfare strategy is good news for the sport horse *H&H Plus*

Racing's new five-year welfare strategy will have a major impact on the industry — but its effects will be felt throughout the equestrian world. Senior news writer Lucy Elder gives her thoughts on the recent recommendations.
Listening to the launch of British racing’s new welfare strategy brought two main things to mind — firstly, this is a massive positive.
Secondly, this is going to have an impact so much further than just racing, but on the other of the equestrian sporting disciplines too.
