‘A chance to change things for the better’: calls for equestrian business to act on business rates *H&H Plus

Following news the government is committed to a “fundamental” review of rates, as outlined in the most recent Queen’s Speech, H&H has spoke to the British Horse Society, a riding school owner and the Treasury to find out what equestrian business need to do to help themselves...
Equestrian businesses are urged to grasp the opportunity to act on business rates, as the government has pledged to review the system.
The British Horse Society (BHS) has been lobbying the government, and is asking livery yards, riding schools and competition centres to contact their MPs, as the more people highlight the problems suffered, the more likely it is the situation will change.
