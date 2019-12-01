Business rates fight pays off for one yard as others are encouraged to appeal *H&H Plus*

A yard owner who has spent years fighting to decrease his business rates hopes the concessions he won could benefit others in a similar position.

Walter Brinzer, of Chelmsford Equestrian Centre in Essex, went to tribunal this autumn as part of his appeal against the values assigned to his premises, from which rates are calculated.

And although the tribunal did not agree with some of his basic arguments — such as the £250 value assigned to each of his stables being too high compared to £165 in areas of London and Surrey — points ceded by the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) beforehand meant he has already been refunded some £6,000.

You may also be interested in…